Thursday’s Headlines: Penn Station Edition
Look, there was a lot of news yesterday, so let’s get right to it:
- The big story was Gov. Hochul’s announcement of a new plan to renovate Penn Station. Lots of outlets did first-day stories (NYDN; NY Post, skeptical; amNY; Gothamist, with a twist), but our own Dave Colon was smart enough to push the story forward with a second-day story … on the first day!
- This story about a drunk-driving cop — and the ensuing field sobriety test — should send a chill through all of us. (NYDN, NY Post)
- The hunger-striking yellow cabbies finally won a huge victory. (NY Post, NY Times, amNY)
- The time has come for all of us to go to Puerto Rico the day after the election. (NY Post, Gothamist)
- Here’s a post-mortem on some seemingly no-brainer ballot referenda (ooh, good use of the Latin plural!) that nonetheless failed. (NY Times)
- And, finally, Justice Alito — WTF?
It is worth asking when the last time Justice Alito rode the subway … or ruled in a way that truly showed empathy for the “working class.” https://t.co/9qii4eY5ht
— Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) November 3, 2021