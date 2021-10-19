Tuesday’s Headlines: Let’s Get to It Edition

We spent most of the day running around, and most of the night watching DOT present its plan for 34th Avenue, so let’s get right to the news:

Here’s evidence that every fatal car crash may not be the driver’s fault. (NYDN)

As we reported a few weeks ago, the MTA announced that it is bringing a tiny amount of secure bike parking to Grand Central Terminal (NYDN, amNY). Really, six parking spaces is about 1/50th of the immediate need.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board said 65 cops should be disciplined for misconduct during the George Floyd/Black Lives Matter rallies last year. (NYDN)

Mayor de Blasio said at his morning press avail that restaurants that aren’t using their Covid dining huts will have to give them up in favor of parking. (amNY)

Do the MTA’s new subway cars have the D.C. blues? (amNY)

The Parks Department isn’t only anti-cyclist — it’s anti-hawk, duck, squirrel and owl! (The City)

We were happy to see the Board of Health rightly declare racism a public health crisis. Now perhaps the Board and the city Department of Health can get off the Vision Zero bench and declare cars a public health crisis, too. (NY Post, Gothamist)

Early voting starts on Saturday (locations here), and Gothamist is the latest outlet to offer an Election Day guide (hint: there’s more on the ballot than just the vegan vs. the crazy cat man).

The MTA says that its $90-million bus command center is unusable because an outside contractor didn’t do the job — which means that the MTA is throwing its bus center contractor under the, um, bus. (Why didn’t the Post go with that as the lede? It’s tabloid gold, Jerry! Gold!)

See ya later, slave-owning oligarch! (NY Post, NY Times)

Car carnage in Queens (NY Post) and in Brooklyn (NY Post)

The Five Points neighborhood celebrated in mob movies finally got a city street sign. (6SqFt)

And, finally, did future Mayor Eric Adams say that cyclists have dirty laundry?