Wednesday’s Headlines: Survey Says Edition

The MTA wants you … to tell it how it’s doing.

The transportation agency has launched a new survey “to gauge customer satisfaction [and] customers’ views of their experiences” on transit. The survey focuses on your feeling of safety, security and comfort, with lots of questions about policing and Covid protocols. There are also questions that allow you to tell the MTA, “The fare is too damn high!”

Try to limit your answers to four-letter words. (We’re kidding! We love the buses — especially the ones on Fordham Road!). On the plus side, 10 lucky respondents will get $100 gift cards, the agency says.

That said, Riders Alliance was dubious about the surveys, recalling prior questionnaires that were mere smokescreen to bring in more police. The real issue, of course, is the fiscal resilience of the MTA, which desperately needs congestion pricing as a steady revenue source.

“After prior surveys, transit officials and politicians tried to pin low ridership on factors like crime and public health concerns,” said Riders Alliance spokesman Danny Pearlstein. “But the real threat to New York’s public transit system is fiscal austerity. Steep fare hikes, deep service cuts, and the persistent failure to properly house our fellow New Yorkers all threaten to undermine the city’s recovery. They all demand renewed state and federal investment.”

In other news: