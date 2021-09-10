Friday’s Headlines: Will the UWS Secede from NYS?

What’s next? Is Community Board 7 going to secede from New York State?

It’s a reasonable question, given that last night, the Upper West Side’s Jekyll-and-Hyde community board voted in favor of its transportation committee’s proposed ban on electric bikes in bike lanes. The only problem? Electric bikes — i.e. bikes with pedals, but also powered by batteries and with top speeds of 25 miles per hour — are legal in bike lanes under New York State law. It’s all in this chart (below) that the city Department of Transportation has put out repeatedly.

Notice the green strips — those are the legal e-bikes. Class 1 is pedal assist electric bikes such as Citi Bike electrics. Class 2 and 3 differ only in speed — both have pedals and also a throttle to regulate the speed.

They’re all legal in bike lanes. Without a driver’s license or registration. That’s simply state law.

Now, you can’t completely blame CB7 for misunderstanding state law — almost everyone does it, including the people breaking it. Every moped you see in the city that is not bearing a NYS license plate is illegal. They mostly look like Revel and Lime mopeds, and some even look like motorcycles, except that Revel and Lime machines all have license plates. But even with a license plate, a moped is never legal in a bike lane.

And it was a moped driver — not an e-bike rider — who killed actor Lisa Banes earlier this year in an Amsterdam Avenue bike lane, a crime that set off the latest backlash against fast-moving machines (though, oddly, not cars, which are far more deadly). Earlier this summer, Mayor de Blasio said he opposed the CB7 move to push delivery workers from their legal sanctuaries in bike lanes to the dangerous roadways. Let’s see if he stands up to the Upper West Side now.

In other news:

Oddly, several outlets covered the NYPD’s press conference claiming that officers would begin an opening-week-of-school crackdown on reckless driving, which is certainly welcome in a year with the most road deaths since Mayor de Blasio took over (NYDN). But, equally oddly, none of the outlets mentioned that the NYPD is the dullest blade in the road safety tool box, given that the agency doesn’t even do its part of Vision Zero with any real urgency. For example, in June, 2021 (the last month for which there are full-month stats), cops citywide wrote just: 2,308 failure-to-yield tickets (down from 5,208, or 55 percent, in June 2019) 7,777 speeding tickets (down from 11,993, or 35 percent, in June 2019) 2,623 tickets for running a red light (down from 5,933, or 56 percent, in June 2019) 1,882 tickets for improper turn (down from 6,857, or 72 percent, in June 2019) 39,777 total moving violation tickets (down from 82,229, or 51 percent, in June 2019).



So, do the math: Cops aren’t doing much enforcement to make the roadways safe. No wonder the DOT keeps begging Albany to pass the 24-7 speed camera bill.