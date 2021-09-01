A Round and a Roundy: The Driver’s Eye View of the World

This week’s cartoon was inspired by a random comment a driver made to one of our staffers last week.

As the staffer was cycling in the bike lane on southbound Vanderbilt Avenue recently, he noticed that a driver refused to merge with another driver at the part of the road where the two lanes become one.

Our staffer kept cycling only to find himself squeezed. So he gave the driver a friendly ding of the bell and a, “Heads up, Kia Sorrento!”

Well, that sent the Kia driver into a rage. “Go back to fucking Wisconsin,” the driver screamed, and continued to drive in the bike lane apparently out of spite alone.

We relayed this all-too-common tale to our national treasure cartoonist Bill Roundy, who saw the deeper evil at the root of the driver’s entitlement: drivers truly believe the only problem with New York City streets is that other people want some of them.

You certainly hear that whenever the Department of Transportation trots out a plan to widen a sidewalk, as it hopes to do in Sunset Park later this year. So you gotta hand it to Roundy.

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.