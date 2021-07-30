Friday’s Headlines: Everyone Heart Janno Edition

Yesterday’s big news was Gov. Cuomo’s announcement that the MTA’s construction czar Janno Lieber would succeed Pat Foye as Chairman and CEO of the MTA — a fallback from the Big Dog’s failed plan to make Lieber the CEO and make New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg the MTA board chair.

The Post played it more or less straight, pointing out that Cuomo is still hoping to get the state legislature to greenlight his bifurcation plan. The paper also reported that Feinberg had stepped down from running the subways and buses as she awaits a decision by Albany leaders on her fate. (No word yet on her replacement for the second most-important job in the city.) Guse of the Newsuh combined the two stories into one. And amNY played it real straight.

Virtually all the advocacy groups put out statements in support of Lieber. (RPA, Tri-State Transportation Campaign, Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA, NYU Rudin Center for Transportation, Riders Alliance).

In other news: