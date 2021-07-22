BREAKING: Van Driver Kills Moped Rider in Brooklyn

The Kensington crash happened about 6:10 a.m. this morning.

Police worked at the scene of the fatal crash at about 8:30 a.m. Photo: Bill Roundy
A 27-year-old deliveryman riding a moped was struck and killed by van driver earlier this morning at the corner of Caton Avenue and East 7th Street in the Kensington section of Brooklyn, police said.

The moped rider and the van driver were moving in the same direction when the collision occurred, cops said. The deliveryman was pronounced dead at the scene. The van driver remained at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

The death comes as the city recently hit a troubling milestone: This year is on track to be the deadliest for traffic fatalities since Mayor de Blasio took office. According to the Department of Transportation, as of July 21, at least 136 people have died because of motorists on city streets so far this year. It’s the most year-to-date fatalities since 2013 — before de Blasio started the Vision Zero program aimed at eliminating road deaths, as some cities have around the globe.

All numbers are preliminary and are reconciled throughout the year. “Other motorized” involve electric vehicles without pedals. Source: DOT
Pedestrian deaths are surging — 68 this year, compared to 43 at this point in 2020, a jump of nearly 60 percent. According to an analysis by Transportation Alternatives, more than 1,700 New Yorkers have been killed by drivers since de Blasio took office in 2014, the same year he instituted Vision Zero. Traffic deaths steadily dropped, although pedestrian deaths began to rise again in 2017. In mid-2020, traffic fatalities jumped, fueled by reckless drivers who began speeding on pandemic-emptied roads.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

