BREAKING: Van Driver Kills Moped Rider in Brooklyn The Kensington crash happened about 6:10 a.m. this morning.

A 27-year-old deliveryman riding a moped was struck and killed by van driver earlier this morning at the corner of Caton Avenue and East 7th Street in the Kensington section of Brooklyn, police said.

The moped rider and the van driver were moving in the same direction when the collision occurred, cops said. The deliveryman was pronounced dead at the scene. The van driver remained at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

The death comes as the city recently hit a troubling milestone: This year is on track to be the deadliest for traffic fatalities since Mayor de Blasio took office. According to the Department of Transportation, as of July 21, at least 136 people have died because of motorists on city streets so far this year. It’s the most year-to-date fatalities since 2013 — before de Blasio started the Vision Zero program aimed at eliminating road deaths, as some cities have around the globe.