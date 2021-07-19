Open-Street Killjoys in Jackson Heights Tried To Silence the Circus Opponents of the 34th Avenue space lash out at another activity for kids.

Send in the clowns!

The same people who recently sought to deny kids their Fresh Air Fund play zones on the 34th Avenue open street also opposed a free circus that happened this weekend.

In a series of surly posts on the Facebook group “34OS Resisters United,” open-street opponents took aim at the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, which brings its Flatbed Follies to neighborhoods with little arts programming and those hit hardest by COVID (which are usually one and the same). The free circus performed acrobatics, stilt walking, and other feats on (a slightly extended version of) the Jackson Heights, Queens, open street for two hours on Sunday — to the delight of hundreds of children and parents.

But that didn’t stop the car-loving killjoys — these folks organized motorists to park illegally to foil a summer camp! — from fulminating against the free event. The naysayers also created hassles on Sunday by ignoring no parking signs, which required cars to be towed, said open-streets organizers.