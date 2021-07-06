Tuesday’s Headlines: It’s Not Monday Edition

OK, summer partier, we know it’s the “Summer of NYC,” but it’s time to get back to work after all those Streetsblogtinis you downed this weekend. Let’s start by getting you up to speed — first with news that the absentee ballot counts will likely be released today, the Post reported:

Gothamist jumpstarted the weekend with a rewrite of the (not-so-credible) Texas A&M mobility report declaring New York City’s traffic the “worst” in the country.

The Times national desk did a 1,500-word takeout on the massive expansion in restaurant food delivery that really took off with the COVID pandemic — yet not a word was devoted to the delivery workers, on whose exploitation the entire “system” depends.

Getting to Rockaway beach was a real ordeal for subway riders on Monday (amNY). It’s infuriating what transit riders have to put up with while the state pours more and more resources into making things easier for drivers.

An arrest over a double-parked car? Somehow there’s more to this story than the Post reported.

A cyclist is in critical condition after apparently hitting a pedestrian on the steep downhill on the south side of Prospect Park. (NY Post, amNY)

An MTA bus driver slammed into a Citi Bike rider in Upper Manhattan. (amNY)

The Times also wrote about how hard it is to pee in this damn town.

The Belt Parkway and reckless drivers continue to be a deadly combination (NYDN). But Ocean Parkway is no better, as Boro Park 24 News showed (even if the outlet’s headline removed human agency from a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian):

Two cars collided on Ocean Parkway and Cortelyou Road. pic.twitter.com/hM1PrKmmef — Boro Park 24 News (@BoroPark24) July 1, 2021

So, at least 11 people have been killed in nine crashes involving Tesla’s Autopilot system since 2016, the Times reported over the weekend.

And, finally, enjoy: