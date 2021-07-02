Friday’s Headlines: New Subways on Track Edition
The MTA finally took delivery on a new set of subway cars, which came in to the Sunset Park docks and then were rolled through the neighborhood, to the delight of passers-by (photo above).
The Daily News and Gothamist emphasized how long it took to get the new R-211s, and how long it will take before we can all ride them. The Post played up their futuristic look.
In other news:
- This summer concert to celebrate New York’s rebirth (and, let’s be honest, give Mayor de Blasio a chance to crow a bit) is really making shape, thanks to the Boss and the King of Corona. (NY Post)
- A Corrections bus slammed into some scaffolding in Downtown Brooklyn, injuring four. (NY Post)
- The National Association of City Transportation Officials is a big fan of the surface transportation bill the House passed Thursday and its potential impact on climate change. But the bill — the subject of much partisan bickering — faces an unclear path in the Senate, where it might be folded into a much larger infrastructure bill. (Politico)
- You might think Streetsblog opposes a change in state law that prevents drivers from losing their license for having too many unpaid parking tickets (Queens Post). Well, we certainly don’t think drivers should park wherever they want, then not be held accountable, but we also don’t think that poverty is a crime, so we’re OK with drivers paying their fines over time, rather than with entirely losing their ability to drive, which could make it hard for some people to find work.
- Streetsblog gets action: Days after we reported that the Port Authority had banned e-bikes and e-scooters on the PATH train, NJ Transit eliminated its ban on the devices. (NJ.com)
- And finally, you gotta hand it to George Shea, he indefatigable promoter of the Nathan’s Famous hot-dog-eating contest (which is on Sunday in Coney Island). This year, Shea has invited Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley to compete in a three-minute contest to settle the confusing mayor’s race (NY Post). Meanwhile, Brooklyn Magazine focused its attention where it belongs, on the central question of Mankind: Can Joey Chestnut eat 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes again? The Wall Street Journal focused on Nathan’s famous frogs legs.