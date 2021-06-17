Thursday’s Headlines: Paper Plates Edition

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea finally returned to taking questions from reporters yesterday after a long absence that included a police crackdown in Washington Square Park, a rise in shootings, continued public anger about police misconduct and any number of topics that the mayor has had to address by himself.

The reason for Shea’s return? Apparently, the NYPD has finally noticed that fake “temporary” license plates are a real problem. (The Post and Wall Street Journal covered).

Cops don’t know how many people have been printing out paper New Jersey, Texas and other out-of-state “temporary” plates, but Shea and Chief of Department Rodney Harrison claimed that cars bearing fake plates have been involved in 33 shootings and 550 crashes so far this year (that sounds like a lot of crashes until you realize there have been more than 45,000 crashes so far this year in the five boroughs, or roughly 280 per day).

Still, the appearance of Shea and Harrison got us thinking — if criminal drivers are using fake plates to commit untraceable drive-by shootings and get into crashes, they are almost certainly using the plates to evade camera-issued speeding, red light and bus lane tickets, right?

Turns out, we were onto something! Our friends at the Department of Transportation crunched some numbers and discovered that more and more camera tickets are coming back as un-issuable because of the paper plate issue.

For example, back in January, 2020, DOT cameras caught 1,596,295 doing something wrong (speeding, running a red light or parking in a bus lane), but only 8,750 (or .55 percent) were unreadable due to the fake plates.

By this January, the number of fake plates was up to 46,354 — or 2.7 percent of DOT camera “events.”

In April, it was up to 67,514 — or 3.28 percent!

Glad we asked!

