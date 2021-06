A Round and a Roundy: The Longest Distance Between Two Points

This week’s cartoon is more of a meme of something that’s been bugging national treasure cartoonist Bill Roundy for a while.

In this town, car drivers can get from Point A to Point B simply by plugging the address into Google Maps and following the straight line. But the same isn’t true for cyclists who want to be safe from those drivers, as Roundy illustrates.

