Tuesday’s Headlines: De Blasio Gets With His Own Program Edition

Harbinger or bummer?

Yesterday afternoon, Mayor de Blasio tweeted support for his administration’s open streets program, using surprisingly Streetsbloggy language:

THIS is what happens when you prioritize people over cars. Open Streets give public spaces back to our communities and we're a stronger city because of it. https://t.co/sqdFbygNSn — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 24, 2021

The only question becomes: Will the mayor’s obvious excitement that people are enjoying his open streets lead to him ordering his Department of Transportation to turn the best open streets (looking at you, 34th Avenue) into permanent car-free spaces — or at the very least, not reduce the hours, length or days of those open streets, as fake “compromise” groups are calling for.

We’ll know more in June.

Meanwhile, we learned on Monday that the next mayoral debate will at least be in person (NY Post), but there’s no word yet on whether WABC will accept the Dave Colon challenge and hold the debate on a great open street.

In other news: