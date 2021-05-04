Vision Zero in Decline: New Stats Show Blood Tide of Road Violence is Unchecked

April was the cruelest month — but the other months sucked, too.

Last month was the deadliest April since Mayor de Blasio took office in 2014 — and 2021, his last year in office, is on track to be the second deadliest year for road violence of his tenure, despite seven-plus years after the city officially adopted the Vision Zero initiative, according to a new data analysis to be released later today by Transportation Alternatives.

The TransAlt findings are both shocking and numbingly routine in a city with roughly 220,000 crashes every year causing roughly 45,000 injuries every year — numbers that haven’t really changed much under de Blasio:

Through April 30, 70 New Yorkers were killed in traffic violence — the deadliest start of any year since 2014 (when there were 72 fatalities).

The pedestrian death toll is staggering: 43 pedestrians have been killed so far this year — the deadliest first four months for walkers of any year since Mayor de Blasio took office.

Hot-spots are Brooklyn and Staten Island: So far this year 24 people have been killed in Kings and seven have been killed on the Rock — both records for the first four months of a year.

And then there are those April numbers: Last month, 25 people were killed on city streets, the bloodiest April since Mayor de Blasio took office.

Today we’re sharing new analysis of fatal crash data. 2021 is on track to be the second deadliest year in the entire de Blasio era.

#VisionZero is in crisis. @nycmayor, Albany & NYC's next leaders MUST deliver solutions to save lives. Full details: https://t.co/QMQAZVDEAy pic.twitter.com/A06cDOvr6l — Transportation Alternatives (@TransAlt) May 4, 2021

From almost the first week of his administration, the mayor has stated his commitment to Vision Zero — the traffic safety initiative that seeks to redesign roadways so they are safer for all users from the daily destruction of the automobile. The campaign has had intermittent success in reducing overall fatalities (such as in 2018, when the city recorded the fewest road deaths ever), but the city is only marginally closer to the zero of Vision Zero than it was before Bill de Blasio showed up.

For his seven-plus years, the mayor has never made Vision Zero a central focus of his administration, activists claim, because doing so would require a substantial reimagining of the role of the auto in city life. In 2019, during a wave of deaths, the mayor released a “Green Wave” plan, but it only fiddled on the edges, activists say, and, indeed, bloodshed continued during the coronavirus pandemic because of reckless driving on less congested roads.

The mayor has responded to such downturns in Vision Zero success as evidence that the city must do more — and activists reminded him of that on Tuesday.

“For the third year in a row, traffic violence is increasing because of Mayor de Blasio’s inaction,” said Danny Harris, executive director of Transportation Alternatives. “Since Mayor de Blasio took office, more than 1,000 pedestrians and cyclists have been killed on his streets — despite the city having both data about where crashes occur and the proven tools to address traffic violence. By withholding these tools, especially to communities most in need, Mayor de Blasio continues to prioritize the convenience of drivers over protecting human life. In his remaining time in office, he must put people, not cars, first on our streets, especially as New York City reopens. And, we urge those running to be the next mayor to advance bold plans to save Vision Zero and build streets for people.”

Harris said the solutions are obvious:

Fast-tracking life-saving street redesigns on Queens Boulevard, Northern Boulevard, the Grand Concourse, Meeker Avenue, and other key corridors across the five boroughs.

De Blasio should listen to his own Surface Transportation Advisory Council, which called for better buses, freight reform and more equitable distribution of protected infrastructure for the most vulnerable.

The city must build permanent infrastructure that physically separates open streets from cars and creates more car-free spaces, as the TA-led Open Streets Coalition has demanded. [This effort is stalled, as Streetsblog has reported].

The administration must allocate funding for the Streets Master Plan, a law that passed last year requiring the city to build 50 miles of protected bike lanes and 30 miles of bus lanes every year.

“Mayor de Blasio cannot leave these critical responsibilities to his successor,” TransAlt said in a statement. Several candidates have signed onto the group’s “NYC 25X25” plan to reclaim one-quarter of the public roadways space from drivers.

This is a developing story.