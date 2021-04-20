A Round and a Roundy: De Blasio’s Answer to Everything — ‘Cops!’

If you need moral clarity, call up an editorial cartoonist.

And not just any ink-stained tabloid wretch, but our national treasure cartoonist Bill Roundy. In his four panels this week, Roundy summarizes Mayor de Blasio’s world view into two simple words: “More cops.”

No matter the problem, de Blasio has shown limited creative thinking, preferring simply to throw more money at the NYPD (though the agency seems mostly interested these days in surveilling peaceful protesters from the comfort of their loud helicopters and in wasting a least a hundred thousands dollars on a robot-dog to offend and horrify public housing residents).

So enjoy this week’s cartoon and share it around.

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.