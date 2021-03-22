Dozens of Community Groups Demand Real Open Streets Commitment from the Mayor

What do we want? Open streets! When do we want them? All day and all night!

A coalition of 63 community groups, led by Transportation Alternatives, is demanding that Mayor de Blasio “improve and expand the open streets program” so that it is not an ad-hoc collection of short roadway segments overseen and funded by a rag-tag coalition of volunteers, but turned into a real city program with proper government support.

The groups, called the Open Street Coalition, offered bullet points for the mayor, who has said little about his vision for open streets beyond his commitment in his State of the City address that the program is a permanent part of city life.

Here’s what the coalition wants:

Some open streets must be converted to full 24/7 closure to thru car traffic (currently, open streets only operate between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.)

Codify into law the open streets speed limit of 5 miles per hour;

Dedicate resources to volunteer groups that manage open streets — and give extra support to lower-income communities, where “volunteer-led open streets are unsustainable and inequitable”;

Reimagine open streets so they connect into “a useful transportation network” to bring residents to stores, transportation hubs, and parks;

Add signs, benches, chairs, planters, and improved barriers, to provide for a safer and more inviting experience;

Create even better barriers on appropriate streets;

Create more loading zones to allow freight and for-hire vehicles to make pick-ups and drops on side streets;

Provide daily programming, “including exercise classes, educational programming, arts and cultural performances, and more”;

Improve traffic calming measures on open streets restaurants;

The letter comes as more and more local groups are agitating for City Hall to reveal its vision for open streets, which the mayor declared permanent in his annual address earlier this year. At the time, the mayor only said, “Open Streets will become a permanent part of our landscape.” He added that “starting this year,” many of the streets from 2020 would be included, and the the Department of Transportation would also accept applications for new streets, “with a focus on local partner management and support.”

He did promise that “equity and inclusion will be at the heart of the open streets expansion, with underserved neighborhoods getting new opportunities to participate,” but no details were provided. In an interview with Streetsblog last week, the mayor reiterated his commitment and even said funding might be available, but did not provide an over-arching vision. The de Blasio administration ends on Dec. 31.

As a result of the lack of clarity from City Hall, many community groups in wealthier neighborhoods have been raising their own money to ensure that at least their open street continues, as Streetsblog reported. Equitable distribution of open streets has been a problem since their beginning early in the pandemic.

That point is emphasized in the coalition letter sent to City Hall today.

“Now more than ever, we need to ensure that these spaces continue to serve communities,” the letter says. “While New York City is home to the biggest open street program in the nation, there are still neighborhoods that do not have access. Communities such as the South Bronx and the North Shore of Staten Island still lack corridor-wide open streets. [And] some open streets that were open in 2020 have since been closed. While some have received confirmation that they will return this spring, the fate of others is uncertain.”

City Hall would definitely push back on the notion of uncertainty. In a statement, City Hall spokesman Mitch Schwartz did not offer more details than his boss has, but reiterated the city’s commitment:

“Open Streets have transformed our city’s urban landscape for the better, and we’re proud to make them permanent. Building a recovery for all of us means putting equity and inclusion first. We’ll do everything we can to ensure communities have the resources they need to support the open streets they deserve.”

The letter builds on growing concern that the clock will expire on the de Blasio administration before open streets are fully codified and designed. On Monday, Streetsblog published an op-ed from urban planner Donovan Finn, who offered his own list of advice for the mayor. Among the most important? Never let a crisis go to waste.

“Remember that the status quo is not divinely inspired. We made these choices, and we can make new ones,” Finn wrote. “By the DOT’s own estimate, roadways comprise 27 percent of the city’s land area. Mayors have always built new roads to achieve political or economic development goals. But no one ever said a mayor couldn’t also remove them when those rationales no longer make sense.”

The Open Streets Coalition letter was signed by:

Transportation Alternatives

34th Ave Open Street Coalition

510 West 134th Tenant Association

89th Street Tenants Unidos Association

BetaNYC, a founding member of the North Brooklyn Open Streets Community Coalition

Bike New York

BRAKES

Bronx Health REACH

Bronxmama

Brooklyn Greenway Initiative

CHEKPEDS

Ciclistas Latinoamericanos de New York

Court Square Civic Association

COVID Care Neighbor Network

Eastchester Gardens Resident Association

El Puente

Families for Safe Streets

Financial District Neighborhood Association

Fort Greene Open Streets Coalition

Friends of Cooper Park

Friends of Tremont Park

Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce

Guardians of Flushing Bay

Hall St. Open Street

Hell’s Kitchen Neighborhood Association

Hollaback!

Hunters Point Parks Conservancy

Jackson Heights Beautification Group

KiDiCAL Mass NYC

Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club

Loisaida Open Streets Community Coalition (LOSCC)

LUNGS (Loisaida United Neighborhood Gardens)

Make Brooklyn Safer

Make Queens Safer

New York League of Conservation Voters

North Brooklyn Mutual Aid

North Brooklyn Neighbors

North Brooklyn Stewards Initiative

Open Plans *

Out Cycling Inc.

Out Rockaway

Queens Bike Initiative

Park To Park 103

Park Slope Neighbors

play:groundNYC

Prospect Heights Neighborhood Development Council

Redbeard Bikes

Respect Brooklyn

Riders Alliance

Safe Roads Alliance

St. Ann’s Corner of Harm Reduction

Sixth Street Community Center

South Asian Fund For Education Scholarship and Training INC (SAFEST)

Staten Island Therapeutic Gardens

StreetsPAC

Sunnyside Woodside Open Streets (SWOS)

The Children’s Village

Together We Can Community Resource Center

Urban Health Plan

UP-STAND

WE Bike NYC

West 22nd Street Open Street

West 134th St Block Association

* Full disclosure: Open Plans is the parent company of Streetsblog.