A Round and a Roundy: The Wheel of Excuses Returns!

Around and around she goes and where she stops, well, one thing is for sure: no one will be accountable!

Our national treasure cartoonist Bill Roundy has been reading all the post-blizzard coverage and couldn’t help but notice that every time he saw another protected bike lane or bus stop or curb cut still covered in snow, one city agency was pointing the finger at another city agency.

That bike lane near 1 Police Plaza? That’s not the responsibility of the Department of Transportation — it’s NYPD’s fault!

The Willis Avenue Bridge? That’s not the Department of Sanitation’s fault — it’s the DOT’s.

The ramps leading to and from the $1-billion Kosciuszko Bridge? That’s not DOT’s job, it’s state DOT’s! (Well, maybe — we’re still not sure.)

The protected areas inside Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn? That’s not a Parks Department problem — it’s DOT’s.

The bus stops? That’s not MTA — that’s DSNY.

Citi Bike docks? That’s not DSNY — that’s Lyft.

And so it goes…

In any event, it’s now 14 days after the blizzard and way too many places for safe cycling in this city are still covered in snow, and too many calls to 311 are just opened and closed like an eighth grader’s math book during mid-winter recess.

No wonder Roundy crafted this week’s cartoon! (And who doesn’t love a Wheel of Excuses, anyway?)

