Wednesday’s Headlines: Road Report Edition

We certainly won’t dwell on the snowstorm except to say that Streetsblog gets action.

In yesterday’s headlines, we pointed out the unfairness of how the Sanitation Department and its enablers in the press consistently focus only on cleared car lanes as the measure of snowstorm “success.” We begged Pat Kiernan and Jamie Stelter of NY1 to rebalance the scales a bit — and, sure enough, Stelter got back to us to say that she and her team have been “talking for a long time about how to best incorporate bike info into my traffic reports.”

The problem, as all reporters know, is that city agencies don’t exactly tell us when bike lanes are taken out of service for repairs or for special events — unlike how they treat drivers, with daily press releases about every little piece of roadway expected that day.

Still, we were excited at Stetler’s initial efforts and look forward to more.

KUDOS! @JamieStelter shows real vision here in seeing the importance of bike lanes as key part of the road network! Hat tip to @cmenchaca and @radlerkoenigin for championing this to the MSM! https://t.co/GQdgfrgmrp — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) February 2, 2021

On the plus side, it appeared that the Sanitation Department appeared to start clearing some key bike lanes well before its usual 72-hour delay. A spokesman for the agency said 300 day laborers also started working on Tuesday to clear pedestrian crossings. “By end of day [Wednesday], it’s likely every protected bike lane in the city will have been cleared once,” said Joshua Goodman. “The biggest issue we’re worried about is people pushing snow from their cars or their sidewalks back into the bike lanes. If this is widespread, many of them will require additional passes.”

Of course, nothing’s perfect, as Friend of Streetsblog Shmuli Evers pointed out:

I cleared a crossing to allow pedestrians to cross without jumping over piles of snow, A minute later, a @NYCSanitation truck covered it all with a new snow mountain. #carculture — Shmuli Evers (@Shmuli) February 2, 2021

And others sent us photos of some truly epic fails. The only possible explanation for that kind of incomplete plowing is that the Sanitation worker hit something solid, discovered that he or she had actually uncovered an ancient burial ground and decided to stop working until the department archeologist could arrive:

Same on Tillary St. They plowed most of the bike lane but then just randomly stopped along the way, making the whole thing unusable pic.twitter.com/pwj7pDFMD0 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) February 2, 2021

Plus, it’s always nice to remember how cities would plow the sidewalks first … in the days before cars:

New Haven after the 1888 blizzard… back in the Good Old Days they always plowed the sidewalks first pic.twitter.com/JVrnFnTvd8 — DFA New Haven (@DFANewHaven) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the Daily News said the storm revealed MTA failures: “Jammed up signals, track fires, and a shopping cart dumped on the tracks were just a few of the headaches thrust upon Metropolitan Transportation Authority crews during the blizzard,” the paper reported.

