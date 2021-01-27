Wednesday’s Headlines: Union Square Film-Flam? Edition

No guts, no safety.

Forgive us for getting so excited last week about the Union Square Partnership’s $100-million plan to add 33 percent more public space to the park and to rein in car drivers. We suppose we looked at all the car-free renderings and were so impressed that we thought for a moment that the Partnership actually had guts.

Fortunately, the business improvement group set us straight yesterday.

On a Zoom call to discuss the nuts and bolts of the plan, the Partnership’s Executive Director Jennifer Falk opened — opened! — by shooting down anyone’s excitement over a car-free Union Square (excitement created by the very renderings her organization trotted out last week).

She admitted she was tamping down enthusiasm after some stakeholders grumbled when many media outlets (guilty as charged!) gushed about the car-free vision put forth by the agency’s designer, Marvel.

Then Deputy Director Ed Janoff showed a previously unseen rendering of Union Square East with cars where none appeared in any of the other renderings. It felt like a bait and switch.

“We are an organization that represents the property owners, the business owners and the residents, who are also interested in circulation of traffic in and around the neighborhood,” Janoff said, adding that the original renderings would make Union Square safer for the throngs of pedestrians that pass through it. “So if [the car-free streets are] something you hate and don’t want to see, just know that we will have much more detailed conversations. … This is a launching point for these kinds of conversations.”

So forgive us if we want to take back everything nice we ever said about what we thought was a revolutionary plan to get cars out of Union Square. We apologize for thinking that the Partnership really had guts to take on the entitled car-owning minority. We’re sorry if we’re left to feel that the car-free Union Square plan will remain on that launching pad, failing to lift off, if the organization that created it won’t even fight for it. Serves us right for hoping that a wealthy business improvement group would do what our own government hasn’t done: boldly save our city from the danger, pollution, noise and congestion of cars.

In other news: