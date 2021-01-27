A Round and a Roundy: The DOT Takes the Long Cut

It doesn’t have to be this hard.

The Department of Transportation has created amazing bus lanes and car-free busways — yet when it identifies a problem (as it has on Fordham Road), it still pauses and takes the long cut of delay, over-analysis and fake consensus building instead of just improving the lives of transit users.

Well, our national treasure cartoonist, Bill Roundy, is sick of it. After reading our recent story on the DOT’s stall tactic on Fordham Road, he put pen (stylus?) to paper (trackpad?) and crafted another instant classic — complete with DOT Dot riding a snail through the canyons of indecision.

It’s an editorial opinion you’ll only get on Streetsblog, where Roundy channels your frustration into art every week.

All his cartoons are archived here.