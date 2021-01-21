IN HIS OWN WORDS: Dr. Fauci Sings a Song to Our Subway National healer's MTA message evokes the trains of his childhood in a vaccination push for workers.

“The Metropolitan Transportation Authority today released a public-service message on COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.”

That would be the dry way of putting what is in the embedded video, which is a moving tribute to the circulatory system of the city by a gravel-voiced national hero and former New Yorker. In the two-minute video, Fauci recounts the train rides of his boyhood and then pivots to exhort transit workers to get vaccinated with a bit of love: “And so since I care about you all, I strongly encourage all MTA workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.”

It is simply beautiful.

The full text is below.