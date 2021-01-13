Wednesday’s Headlines: Impeached a Second Time Edition
We know you want to spend the day reveling in (or cursing out) the second impeachment of President Trump, so we won’t hold you up with our normal blather. Here are the headlines you need:
- Several outlets joined Streetsblog in covering Charles Komanoff’s Uber/Lyft study for the City Council. (NYDN, Crain’s)
- And, like Streetsblog, amNY also covered (albeit in perfunctory fashion) a Council hearing on Council Members Steve Levin’s bill to let the public report illegally parked cars. The Post’s story was good, but it failed to point out that the city already allows members of the public to rat out people whose cars are idling, so why should parking be any different?
- Do you live in Manhattan? Well, a recent forum for Borough President seems to give the pro-transit crowd three candidates to look at: CB7 Chairwoman Elizabeth Caputo, Council Member Mark Levine and Council Member Ben Kallos emphasized transit in their brief presentations this week. (Gotham Gazette)
- Speaking of candidate forums, we’ve written about the exciting new civic group, City Rise, before, but now the group has created a world-class calendar of upcoming events that’s worth bookmarking. Point your browser here.
- Several outlets covered the new Transportation Alternatives’ poll showing that 30 percent of New Yorkers have been a victim of road violence. Streetsblog focused on New Yorkers’ general lack of awareness of Vision Zero, and its implications, while amNY played it straight.
- Slightly less newsworthy was amNY‘s coverage of a new Chipotle with a drive-thru window. Is this news?
- Gothamist took a deep (and presumably smelly) dive into the de Blasio administration’s composting failure (which Streetsblog looked at last year).
- Our own Julianne Cuba freelanced an excellent profile of People’s Bike Mayor Courtney Williams — aka the Brown Bike Girl — in Bicycling.
- Pete Wells offers his take on outdoor “yurt” dining. (NY Times)
- Open space OG Tom Fox had an op-ed in the Village Sun about what the state should do with the soon-to-be-former NYPD tow pound inside Hudson River Park.