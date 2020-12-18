Friday’s Headlines: Trip Log Challenge Edition

Yesterday, we published Charles Komanoff’s challenge to all the mayoral candidates to be transparent about how they get around town — aka the #triplogchallenge. We reached out to all the candidates to see if they would log all their trips (by mode, by mileage, by time) and we’ll continue to ride them all to join our campaign.

For now, only Dianne Morales and Carlos Menchaca (both in tweets) have accepted. It’s a start. Shaun Donovan appears game, but Scott Stringer does not. We can’t wait to someday hear back from Ray McGuire … on anything.

Until then, here’s the news: