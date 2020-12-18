Friday’s Headlines: Trip Log Challenge Edition
Yesterday, we published Charles Komanoff’s challenge to all the mayoral candidates to be transparent about how they get around town — aka the #triplogchallenge. We reached out to all the candidates to see if they would log all their trips (by mode, by mileage, by time) and we’ll continue to ride them all to join our campaign.
For now, only Dianne Morales and Carlos Menchaca (both in tweets) have accepted. It’s a start. Shaun Donovan appears game, but Scott Stringer does not. We can’t wait to someday hear back from Ray McGuire … on anything.
Until then, here’s the news:
- The New York Times (being the New York Times) has yet another one of its interactive features about how awesome our city could be if cars were banished from many places. The vision for 34th Avenue in Queens alone will make everyone want to move to Jackson Heights (and all the car owners to wave white flags!).
- Whaddya know? A fatal motorcycle crash that the cops said in 2018 was just a tragic accident turned out to have been caused by a high-speed police chase that ended when the motorcyclist slammed into a car as he fled police. Now, at least, the NYPD is investigating (getting caught on video will do that). (NYDN)
- Everyone is seeing exactly what they want to see in incoming U.S. DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Let’s hope the Regional Plan Association is right. (amNY)
- This year is on track to be the deadliest year for road violence since Mayor de Blasio started Vision Zero in 2014. Gothamist’s full team examined why (and Jake Dobkin made some nifty charts!)
- Priorities! The Post had a story about a guy who helped dig out a police car. We had a story about a Park Slope man who shoveled out an entire bike lane!
- Immigrant workers who are cleaning the subway are allegedly being abused. (The American Prospect)
- Council Member Daneek Miller is not happy with the DOT’s bus lane plans in eastern Queens. (QNS). Councilman, call us!
- And, finally, Happy the Elephant is not a human (of course not — who would name a kid “Happy”?) (NYDN)