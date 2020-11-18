Wednesday’s Headlines: ‘The End of the MTA?’ Edition

Well, today’s MTA Board meeting should be fun.

Not only is the board going to confront whether to borrow $3 billion from the feds, as Streetsblog reported this week, the Daily News reported on Tuesday that the agency’s proposed 40-percent cut in weekday subway service and layoffs of more than 9,000 transit workers are “on the table” — with board member Andrew Albert calling it “an end to the New York way of life.”

Meanwhile, MTA CEO Pat Foye is concerned that his agency’s path to a $12-billion recovery package has to go through two very-much-in-doubt Georgia Senate runoffs on Jan. 5, the Post reported.

Yeesh, just when you win an election, you have to go out and win another two elections.

