A Round and a Roundy: The Real Story Behind Delayed Busways

Why does it take so long to build a bus lane in New York City? Our editorial cartoonist thinks he’s finally figured it out.

Now, all of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are instant classics, but this week’s — inspired by a successful lawsuit against the city over plans for a simple bus lane on Main Street in Flushing — may be his greatest of all time, incorporating metaphor, pop culture references and, of course, Sleepy de Blasio.

The delays always start with knee-jerk community opposition to anything new. Then the process gets gummed up by communities that say they support better transit … just not in their neighborhoods. Then, there’s the inevitable lawsuits. And, finally, when everything is set to move forward … a mayor who just can’t finish the job.

Chef’s kiss this week for Bill Roundy. A classic.

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.