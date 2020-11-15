Cyclist Dies of Wounds after SUV Driver Hits Him — 22nd This Year

Police are, once again, blaming the victim of a fatal bicycle crash for his own death.

Juan Tiu-Caxaj, 22, was struck by the driver of a unspecified car on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 1 a.m. as he cycled north on Autumn Avenue, police said on Sunday. The driver was headed westbound on Fulton Street, but, according to police, Tiu-Caxaj “entered the intersection without stopping at the stop sign.”

It is unclear how police determined that. The driver remained on the scene and may, in fact, be the lone witness to the crash.

Tiu-Caxaj was taken to Jamaica Medical Center with head trauma and died on Nov. 14, police said. The Collision Investigation Squad is continuing to investigate, police added. Tiu-Caxaj is the 22nd cyclist to die so far this year, a number that puts the city on pace for a repeat of last year’s bloodiest year for cyclists, when 29 died.

The NYPD announced the latest death on World Day of Remembrance for Road Violence Victims, which honors those who have been killed by drivers and because of poorly designed roads worldwide. In New York, activists with Families for Safe Streets will gather at noon at City Hall for a memorial event.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.