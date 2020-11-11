Wednesday’s Headlines: Cuomo’s Muscle Car Madness Edition

You know what? We’re a little sick of Gov. Cuomo’s muscle car act. And if we’re going to call out those Trump-flag-adorned pick-up trucks, we’d be intellectually dishonest if we didn’t call out Big Dog Excelsior Car Guy for his flagrant abuse of our air with his constant use of his car.

We did tweak the governor earlier this year when he showed up at a pandemic event on Wall Street in the ultimate respiratory vector. And we always mock the governor when he pulls FDRs old Packard out of the executive garage.

Well, apparently, we’re not alone in our rage against Cuomo’s machines, as reporter Joe Mahoney showed with a tweet:

Apparently, Gov. Cuomo prefers his macho-man muscle car to environmentally friendly EVs. It would not be much of a problem, though, to get a charging station at the state-owned Mansion. How many miles per gallon w/the GTO? pic.twitter.com/VcGwgISDsM — Joe Mahoney (@TipMahoney) November 10, 2020

Here’s hoping the makes some changes.

In other news: