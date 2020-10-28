Wednesday’s Headlines: If You Go To One Virtual Community Board Meeting This Year…

You gotta love hate community boards. They’re the first group of people who cry, “But we were never informed…” whenever the city wants to remove a single parking space to create safer conditions for pedestrians, but the last people to actually invite in the public when there’s important topics to be discussed.

Case in point: Community Board 3 in Queens. For weeks, we’ve been writing about how the city Department of Transportation will present its plan for the future of the 34th Avenue open street — the best in the city. The plan may call for a permanent car-free space, or something less exciting, but nonetheless, members of the public (people who care about public space as well as people who just want to fill it with parked cars) have been eagerly awaiting information about the Wednesday night’s meeting. Calls to CB3 were never returned. Callers were told they had to email. But emails were never answered.

Thanks to the persistence of one Queens activist, however, the board finally posted the agenda and (not clickable) teleconference link on Tuesday morning for tonight’s 6:30 p.m. virtual meeting.

Good morning #34AveOpenStreet: Tomorrow, Wed, Oct 28 at 6:30pm, @NYC_DOT will provide an "update" to the transportation committee of Queens Community Board 3. Agenda and gotomeeting link are now on the website: https://t.co/myhhhqotsj pic.twitter.com/4T5V1JWtUw — Radlerkönigin (@radlerkoenigin) October 27, 2020

There’s no public comment period, but we look forward to seeing what Commissioner Polly Trottenberg’s minions propose for public-space-starved Jackson Heights and Corona. You should do. Click here to join tonight’s briefing.

And now the news: