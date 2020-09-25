‘Permanent and Year-Round’: Mayor’s Restaurant Plan is a Long-Overdue Shift of Public Space from Cars to People

Tens of thousands of parking spaces will be permanently repurposed from free private vehicle storage for use by the city’s struggling restaurant owners as part of a revolution in public space unleashed on Friday by Mayor de Blasio.

On WNYC’s “Ask the Mayor” segment, Hizzoner revealed that restaurants would be allowed to occupy curbside spaces — which more than 10,000 are already doing — for outdoor dining, not just through the coronavirus pandemic, but all year and, apparently, forever.

It may turn out to be the single biggest conversion of public space since, well, since car drivers commandeered the curbside lane for free overnight vehicle storage in the 1950s.

“A lot of folks in the restaurant industry have said, ‘Could we find a way to build upon this success?’ I want to go for the gold here: I want to really take this model and make it part of the life of New York City for years and generations to come,” the mayor said. “This has been an extraordinarily positive experiment and it has worked. … We already have well over 10,000 restaurants participating and almost 100,000 jobs have been saved, and I believe this is going to make it a lot easier for restaurants to survive.”

Further details were not immediately provided, but the mayor gave the broad outline:

Restaurants can set up outdoor dining areas in curbside spaces and along sidewalks as they have been doing.

Restaurants can also negotiate with the owners of neighboring storefronts for additional space.

Restaurants can use heaters — specific rules are forthcoming. The mayor only said, “The right kind of heating.”

Restaurants can fully enclose their outdoor seating — but those areas would be subject to indoor dining rules. Indoor dining returns to New York City next week, with strict 25-percent capacity limits. “We want them to enclose their areas, if that’s what works for them, but obviously with restrictions on seating,” the mayor said. “Or they can keep them open and heated and they can be fuller.”

The city’s 87 “open restaurant” streets — which operate mostly on weekends — will also be made permanent and year-round. “That’s been a huge hit on weekends,” the mayor said. “It creates kind of a festival atmosphere.”

The mayor said that he could do some of the above by executive action, but some council legislation would be needed.

For now, the restaurant industry was gushing, with Andrew Rigie and Robert Bookman of the NYC Hospitality Alliance calling it an “incredibly important expansion.”

“Outdoor dining has transformed New York City’s streetscape for the better and has been a critical lifeline for thousands of small businesses and jobs throughout the five boroughs during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the said in a statement. “Today’s announcement to make outdoor dining permanent, to allow the use of heat lamps to keep customers warm outside during the cooler months, and to allow restaurants to utilize adjacent space where feasible so they can accommodate more guests and generate much needed revenue is a major step to rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and livable city.”

The statement ignored the significant revolution in streetscape, which was not lost on restaurant industry consultant, and street safety advocate, Henry Rinehart.

“It is absolutely huge that the mayor is behind a plan to repurpose public space on such a scale, particularly addressing the scourge of free parking and its negative impact on quality of life and, most important, on commerce,” he said. “This is a generational shift away from a product that has done so much damage to our city: the car. And it’s a huge show of support for small business. It took him a while, but he has delivered.”

Rinehart did express some concern for how the winter enclosures would be heated. Few restaurants have the resources to install hard-wired natural gas heaters — which also need FDNY and Department of Buildings sign off — and city officials will likely have a problem with a massive increase in portable propane heaters, which are not only bad for the environment (as Streetsblog reported today), but potentially dangerous.

“The FDNY is always concerned about propane tanks being stored in restaurants, and when the FDNY is concerned, restaurateurs are concerned,” he said. “And propane and plywood don’t mix well, either. Restaurants will need the resources to build permanent enclosures. We don’t talk about this in America, but other countries do a better job. England, for example, subsidized restaurant meals to get restaurants back in business.”

good time to be a flannel-wearing, bushy bearded HIPSTER in WILLIAMSBURG — Tim Donnelly (@timdonnelly) September 25, 2020

Not everyone was pleased, of course. Advocates for street vendors pointed out that the city has continued to crack down on vendors even as it has expanded opportunities for restaurateurs.

GTFOH. City is literally crackin down on street vendors as we speak but now we gotta be zig zagging around tables on the sidewalk forever? https://t.co/e5ZbZ4m8bN — Josmar Trujillo (@Josmar_Trujillo) September 25, 2020

But reaction from the political elite was initially favorable.

“Outdoor dining has been one of the major successes of the past few months, and the Council is proud to have led the charge to make this common-sense measure permanent,” Council Speaker Corey Johnson said in a statement. “We are grateful Mayor de Blasio heard our calls and is taking action on this important issue. Lots of cities throughout the world have permanent outdoor dining, and it is time to bring it to New York City.”

The announcement comes just a few days after President Trump declared New York City an “anarchist jurisdiction.” Pictures of city residents dining in the street and in curbside areas suggest otherwise: