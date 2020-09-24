Thursday’s Headlines: The Gray Lady Reads Streetsblog Edition

Credit where due department: Four months of cut-and-pasting the phrase “34th Avenue is widely seen as the best of Mayor de Blasio’s open streets” finally somehow filtered through the editing process at the Times Metro Section and bore not just a piece of fruit, but a whole tree: The Times opened a story about pandemic recovery with a portrait of, you guessed it, the best open street in the city: 34th Avenue (see coverage, right).

“This is a moment of adaptation and improvisation. When people pool what they have to create something new. When they take unfamiliar steps away from what was to what can work now,” the piece by Corina Knoll says way up top.

It’s what we’ve been telling Mayor de Blasio for years: Give people car-free space to breathe, to walk, to meet their neighbors, and they’ll create something great (and car-free). We’re not saying every street — but one critical roadway in every neighborhood (to start).

So, thanks to Metro Editor Cliff Levy for showing off just how great our city can be under such circumstances.

Now, in other news: