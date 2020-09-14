Monday’s Headlines: Face It, It’s Fall Edition
It’s the first full workweek of September, so shake off the summer cobwebs and get ready for the fall with all the weekend’s stories you might have missed:
- On Friday night, Streetriders NYC and friends of Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney Sarah Pitts held a joint ride to protest police brutality and mourn the free speech advocate and cyclist who was killed last week at a horrific Williamsburg intersection. At the end of the ride, the cops behaved aggressively, which was very much not in the spirit of Pitts’s work. (Gothamist)
-
Harry Siegel’s Daily News column was a righteous clarion call about how the NYPD unions have cuckholded Bill de Blasio.
- Self-styled progressive (and City Council candidate) Arthur Schwartz may appeal his legal loss over the 14th Street busway — but the man bus riders love to hate may not be entirely anti-transit: he’s calling for buses to be free. (Village Sun)
- The Times brings us inside the complaints of rich corporate types, the latest of Mayor de Blasio’s constituents who thinks he’s ignoring their concerns (get in line!).
- An investment firm is restructuring millions in yellow cab medallion debt to stabilize the industry (an industry that has been made unstable in the first place by inflated medallion values in the first place). (WSJ)
- Say goodbye to overnight F train service as the MTA begins a months-long fix. (amNY)
- The latest episode of “The War on Cars” podcast features former Streetsblog USA Editor Angie Schmitt and her awesome new book about the pedestrian death crisis, “Right of Way.” (War on Cars)
- Ugh! The latest hit on the MTA? Moody’s just downgraded the agency’s credit rating because of an expected shortfall in revenue from ridership. As a result, it will cost more for the debt-laden agency to borrow money. (Bond Buyer)
- The Gateway Tunnel — which is essential infrastructure — will cost more to replace (not that President Trump is in any rush to do so anyway). (Mass Transit)
- Oh, one last thing: You missed the future of New York City this weekend if you didn’t get to Little West 12th Street. We were there, and, of course, so was Streetfilms auteur Clarence Eckerson Jr.
Future Streets: Little West 12th Street in NYC’s Meatpacking District from STREETFILMS on Vimeo.