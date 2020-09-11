Friday’s Headlines: Almost Heaven Edition

Our old man editor is back from eight days in West Virginia, and all he could talk about upon his return is how no one is wearing masks in the ruby red Mountaineer State. So naturally, he was excited to discover that mask-wearing was the big topic in his hometown on Thursday.

All the papers covered the news: The MTA will start fining subway and bus riders who don’t wear a mask (also known as endangering their fellow riders for selfish, stupid or political reasons). The Daily News played it straight, though it did remind its readers that cops rarely wear masks themselves. The Post emphasized Cuomo being Cuomo. The Wall Street Journal, of all papers, played up union boss Tony Utano’s comment. Gothamist also covered the $50 fine announcement.

In other news: