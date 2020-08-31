Monday’s Headlines: Bizarre ‘Respect’ From the NYPD Edition

The other day, Friend of Streetsblog (and “Brooklyn Italian” cookbook author) Daniel Paterna sent us pictures of a private security company squad car that looked so much like an NYPD squad car that a clear case could be made for copyright infringement. (We suppose the only people who would be fooled by the Citywide Security slogan, “DEP: Dedicated Experienced Professional” that is trying to rip off the NYPD’s “CPR: Courtesy Professional Respect” are people who believe both are true.)

What NYC gave this private security the right to copy the NYPD branding. It’s mislead.@askthemayor @WNYC @GershKuntzman pic.twitter.com/P95LDle8zv — Daniel Paterna (@dpdesigncook) August 25, 2020

Then Friend of Streetsblog JarekFA pointed out that many non-police outfits swipe NYPD iconography in what we have to believe is an effort to appear to be real cops

Did NYPD give that right to Muslim and Jewish "safety patrol" groups too? pic.twitter.com/3CDWPMD57m — ¡Wear A Mask! JarekFA ?????????? (@JarekFA) August 27, 2020

Well, we asked the NYPD if it ever sends cease-and-desist letters to fake cops pretending to be real cops, but the agency didn’t want to get into it — in a bizarre fashion:

“We respectfully decline to comment,” said NYPD spokeswoman Sgt. Jessica McRorie.

Respectfully? To us? To the fake cops? McRorie declined additional comment.

In other news:

The Throggs Neck BID took out a full page ad in this week's @bronxtimes, opposing a proposed life-saving road diet on E. Tremont Ave. Disappointing to see this from a relatively new BID. pic.twitter.com/VMJFxsgGob — Michael Kaess (@WaluigiSoap) August 21, 2020

And, finally, why does the NYPD defend racist offensive actions by individual officers, such as this racist “challenge coin” produced by the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn? (Gothamist)

Speaking of which, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea will join the mayor’s daily press conference today for what seems like the first time in weeks. Let’s all ask him about why cops are declining to do their job out of frustration that it’s now illegal to choke a suspect — or, as Mayor de Blasio put it on Thursday, the chokehold law that he just signed needs to be rewritten because of “this horrible gun violence we’re seeing.” Huh?