Monday’s Headlines: Tallest Filing Cabinet in the World Edition
Our old man editor needed a day off, so he’s somewhere in America sending back pictures, starting with today’s shot of the tallest filing cabinet in the world. So let’s get straight to the weekend roundup:
All these police unions endorsing president trump is disturbing Not because cops love Trump, but because of how whiny our snowflake police forces have become. Reminder: it’s not the job of politicians to “support” cops. It’s the cops job to follow the laws and policies created by politicians. (NY Post)
- Friend of Streetsblog — and a member of the mayor’s ignored Surface Transportation panel — Sarah Kaufman argued in a Forbes op-ed that the city needs to do much more to give essential workers options.
- The Times surveyed multiple neighborhoods for mask wearing. Check out how your area did.
In case you missed it, we published dueling op-eds on Friday about the Industry City rezoning, which heads to the City Council for a final vote. Read the “anti” piece by Marcela Mitaynes and the “pro” piece by Industry City CEO Andrew Kimball.
- Also over the weekend, we published more excuses from the city on why it can’t create more space for cyclists and pedestrians on the Queensboro Bridge.
- There’s a petition drive to get a bike path on the Verrazzano Bridge. (Brooklyn Paper)
- Pat Foye continues to be amNY’s most prolific writer.
- Motorcycle crashes continue to be the year’s biggest road carnage story. On Saturday, a dirt bike rider was killed in Queens (amNY), on the same day as another Queens crash (NYDN) and one day after another motorcyclist was killed in Brooklyn (NYDN)