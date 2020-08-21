Friday’s Headlines: Oh No, Mets!

With the public’s attention focused on “back to school,” the coronavirus, the Democratic Convention, and whichever Trump ally gets indicted next, it was a slow news day on our beat. So let’s just get to it:

It is time for cities to subsidize e-bike purchases — take it from David Byrne! ( reasonstobecheerful)

Debt-servicing could account for almost a quarter of the MTA’s budget in just a couple of years ( WSJ ).

The mad MTA window-smashers have done so much damage that it might necessitate service cuts on the 7 line ( NYDN ).

Yellow-cab drivers blocked City Hall traffic to demand debt relief ( NYPost ).

The NYCLU published more than 300K police misconduct records ( Gothamist ).

The Port Authority’s bridge-and-tunnel traffic has recovered strongly since its April nadir, a survey says ( AP ).

The mother of Enzo Farachi, who was killed by a driver last year while waiting for a school bus, faults Mayor de Blasio for encouraging parents’ driving ( City Limits ).

Among the loot Steve Bannon bought with the money he allegedly stole was a “luxury SUV.” Of course! ( NYTimes )

Strange but true: Mitch McConnell is the real leader of #defundNYPD — and of starving our EMS, too ( City and State ).