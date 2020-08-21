Friday’s Headlines: Oh No, Mets!
With the public’s attention focused on “back to school,” the coronavirus, the Democratic Convention, and whichever Trump ally gets indicted next, it was a slow news day on our beat. So let’s just get to it:
- It is time for cities to subsidize e-bike purchases — take it from David Byrne! (reasonstobecheerful)
- Debt-servicing could account for almost a quarter of the MTA’s budget in just a couple of years (WSJ).
- The mad MTA window-smashers have done so much damage that it might necessitate service cuts on the 7 line (NYDN).
- Yellow-cab drivers blocked City Hall traffic to demand debt relief (NYPost).
- The NYCLU published more than 300K police misconduct records (Gothamist).
- The Port Authority’s bridge-and-tunnel traffic has recovered strongly since its April nadir, a survey says (AP).
- The mother of Enzo Farachi, who was killed by a driver last year while waiting for a school bus, faults Mayor de Blasio for encouraging parents’ driving (City Limits).
- Among the loot Steve Bannon bought with the money he allegedly stole was a “luxury SUV.” Of course! (NYTimes)
- Strange but true: Mitch McConnell is the real leader of #defundNYPD — and of starving our EMS, too (City and State).
- And finally, in a blow to our newsroom’s morale, two Mets have tested positive for COVID, canceling games next week (amNY).