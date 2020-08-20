VIDEO: Cops Seek Info on Hit-and-Run Driver in Queens

Police in Queens are hunting for the hit-and-run driver who blew through a yellow light and slammed into a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The NYPD released the following video of the shocking July 19, 7:15 a.m. incident at the intersection of Pitkin Avenue and Cross Bay Boulevard in Ozone Park. It shows the driver speeding up to enter the dangerous intersection on a yellow light and hitting the unidentified 64-year-old pedestrian as she almost makes it to safety:

Cops said the victim was in stable condition. The only detail about the car that was provided is that it was a black SUV.

Still, police are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-8477 (TIPS) or log onto the CrimeStoppers website or tweet information to @NYPDTips on Twitter. The NYPD says that all calls are kept confidential.

Hit-and-run drivers are rarely caught and, if caught, rarely face serious charges, as Streetsblog has reported.

Last year, there were 12 crashes in the four-block segment of Cross Bay Boulevard near Pitkin Avenue, resulting in injuries to one cyclist, two pedestrians and 11 motorists, according to Crashmapper.