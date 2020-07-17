Friday’s Headlines: Blue Flu Edition

Police brass deny it, but there is mounting evidence that cops have come down with a serious case of blue flu. The Daily News reported that arrests are down 62 percent from the same period last year, even as Mayor de Blasio and Commissioner Dermot Shea are claiming that violence and lawlessness are up. And the Times reported that police officials are offering lots of excuses, including the alleged need to shift resources to protests, plus a current climate that is “hostile” to police.

So what is it?

Well, we know what Shea believes — he slammed lawmakers, including his boss-on-paper, the mayor — for a slate of long-overdue police reforms (such as the criminalization of chokeholds) that he says are “handcuffing the police” (NYDN, NY Post). As a result, Chief of Department Terence Monahan says cops’ morale is at an all-time low, as the NY Post reported (reminder, chief: the morale of police officers is higher than the morale of the people brutalized by police officers, so on that note, we present a link to the Times’s police brutality video story for a second straight day).

Meanwhile, the city’s police unions simply can’t read the room — seeking to delay or entirely undermine a recently passed state reform that will let New Yorkers see allegations of brutality against cops. (Gothamist)

In other news: