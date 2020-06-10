Wednesday’s Headlines: No More Hiding Edition

The state legislature repealed a law that keeps cops’ disciplinary records hidden from the public, making accountability far less likely. The elimination of the so-called 50-a law passed on a strict party-line vote — meaning that every Republican in the state legislature is now on record supporting making sure the public can’t find out about perpetrators of police brutality.

Gov. Cuomo has pledged to sign the bill (but he sometimes ends up not doing so, even though he has promised to do so).

Coverage included the Daily News,

In other news: