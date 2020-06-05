Friday’s Headlines: Stick a Fork in This Mayor, He’s Done Edition

The cops are out of control and the mayor is choosing not to see it.

But we believe in the truth, so here’s a small sampling of some of the brutality captured on camera last night:

Here’s a squadron of cops arresting a food delivery worker (who is an “essential” worker under curfew rules — or any time, really). Listen to the terror in his voice as he is ignored by police, who will confiscate his livelihood, his bike:

This delivery guy thought he’s an essential worker, police seemed to disagree. The rules issued before the curfew very unclear but according to the state, restaurants, bar & food industry workers are classified as essential. #nycurfew #NYCPolice pic.twitter.com/OyZVuDkPuM — Kirsti Karttunen (@KirstiKarttunen) June 5, 2020

(The mayor later condemned that one in a tone-deaf tweet.)

Here’s former Streetsblog intern Ben Verde being chased by police in Williamsburg. Watch people get beaten as they are taken into custody by abusive cops:

And shit just changed. Cops charge the crowd, beating, arresting. Here’s the moment. pic.twitter.com/jVOqkb4T5c — Ben Verde (@verde_nyc) June 5, 2020

Here’s Jake Offenhartz of Gothamist (who has been killing it this week) with video of an HRA janitor being arrested:

A line of detainees getting loaded onto a corrections bus. China Williams says he’s a janitor at an HRA building nearby who was leaving work when he was “bum-rushed” pic.twitter.com/3EFPGsVfRr — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) June 5, 2020

Here’s another post from The Bronx featuring an officer in a riot suit — dirt bike helmet and the kind of body armor that the Post fetishizes — point out a protester, prompting a fellow officer (smiling, of course) to go on a rampage:

NYPD cops are making violent arrests & beating people with batons at the #FTP4 march in the Bronx. I just got hit with a baton & pusher by cops. pic.twitter.com/w6YOxXssvj — Ash J (@AshAgony) June 5, 2020

Here’s a Post story featuring a video of cops breaking up a peaceful protest.

These are cops beating up a man with a bicycle in Midtown on Wednesday, a video that the mayor said on Thursday that he hadn’t seen:

The NYPD is beating peaceful protestors after curfew. I’ve seen multiple reports & evidence of this abuse during #NYCCurfew Its happened at stonewall, on 14th ST, midtown & elsewhere. If I break curfew U will beat me @NYCMayor ? Meanwhile ur at #GeorgeFloyd’s memorial? pic.twitter.com/nfc0SZ9s0F — Dar Dowling (@GaelicSteel) June 4, 2020

No wonder everyone turned his back on Mayor de Blasio (NY Post, NY Times) when he tried to speak at yesterday’s memorial for George Floyd on Cadman Plaza (a gesture all the more ironic because the cops did it to the mayor early in his first term when they were briefly, petulantly mad at him). No wonder the New York Times posted an editorial with the headline, “Mayor de Blasio, open your eyes. The police are out of control.”

“Mr. de Blasio appears unwilling to confront the reality that the department is failing to meet the demands of this moment,” the Paper of Record wrote for all posterity. “Officers have been allowed to behave in a manner that disgraces their mission to protect and serve, and violates the public trust. The mayor is allowing that to happen.” (The headline in amNY also said it all: “De Blasio under fire from all sides after NYPD handling of George Floyd protests.)

Yes, this mayor is done. Sure, the calendar says he’s in office for another year and a half, but he’s done. Hundreds of current and former staffers have voted no confidence — and so has Doug Gordon:

Bill de Blasio—a cowardly, profoundly ignorant and horribly arrogant man—let so much corruption and injustice fester and metastasize during his tenure that all the terrible things we've seen over the past week were more or less inevitable. Every last bit of it is all all on him. — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) June 5, 2020

The violence by cops is not limited to New York City. Here’s a man being shoved so forcefully by Buffalo police officers that he falls and cracks his skull until he bleeds:

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

In other news: