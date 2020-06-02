Tuesday’s Headlines: The City that Now Sleeps a Lot Edition

Everyone covered Gov. Cuomo’s announced curfew and police escalation that started at 11 p.m. last night and was set to last until 5 a.m this morning (Gothamist, Daily News, NY Post, NY Times). But even before the first night of mandatory confinement began, the mayor announced it would continue on Tuesday — and start at 8 p.m. (which is really early if, say, you own a dog or, say, are an essential worker).

There’ll likely be more coverage during the day today — especially given the massive protest planned at 1 p.m. at 1 Police Plaza, but for now, let’s get you up to speed with everything that happened yesterday: