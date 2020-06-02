Tuesday’s Headlines: The City that Now Sleeps a Lot Edition

By the way, this is a triptych of Mayor de Blasio's three police commissioners.
Here’s Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, minutes after the curfew started, protesting the curfew by violating it. Joining Williams is (from left) State Sen. John Liu, Assembly Member Walter Mosley and Council Member Brad Lander. Photo: Julianne Cuba

Everyone covered Gov. Cuomo’s announced curfew and police escalation that started at 11 p.m. last night and was set to last until 5 a.m this morning (Gothamist, Daily News, NY Post, NY Times). But even before the first night of mandatory confinement began, the mayor announced it would continue on Tuesday — and start at 8 p.m. (which is really early if, say, you own a dog or, say, are an essential worker).

There’ll likely be more coverage during the day today — especially given the massive protest planned at 1 p.m. at 1 Police Plaza, but for now, let’s get you up to speed with everything that happened yesterday:

  • The best story that appeared in any city publication yesterday was Zainab Iqbal’s interview with a Brooklyn cop for Bklyner. Every so often, the public gets a chance to inspect the filthy sausage factory of the NYPD — and this one features a cop willing to call it for what it is: “A shit system.” A must-read.
  • Citi Bike and Revel scooters will be KO’ed by the curfew, we reported first last night.
  • There’s a lot going on in New York right now, but Hoboken will open up streets for restaurants before we will. (Mayor Ravi Bhalla via Twitter)
  • New York Times reporter Christina Goldbaum did a broad overview of how poorly New York’s leaders have planned for the coming carpocalyse. The story also quoted “War on Cars” co-host Doug Gordon saying he was considering buying a car, which is exactly what one of Goldbaum’s own colleagues said back in April, much to Streetsblog’s chagrin.
  • The MTA started installing foot-controlled hand-sanitizer dispensers in some subways, but early reports suggest they’re about as good as those often-empty sunscreen dispensers at the Red Hook Pool. (NY Post)
  • You’re not supposed to be taking the subway anyway unless you’re an essential worker, but if you are an essential worker, you’ll no longer get a free transfer between the Broadway G station and the elevated J/M Lorimer St. station now that the L train rehab work is done. (NYDN)

