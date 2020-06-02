Tuesday’s Headlines: The City that Now Sleeps a Lot Edition
Everyone covered Gov. Cuomo’s announced curfew and police escalation that started at 11 p.m. last night and was set to last until 5 a.m this morning (Gothamist, Daily News, NY Post, NY Times). But even before the first night of mandatory confinement began, the mayor announced it would continue on Tuesday — and start at 8 p.m. (which is really early if, say, you own a dog or, say, are an essential worker).
There’ll likely be more coverage during the day today — especially given the massive protest planned at 1 p.m. at 1 Police Plaza, but for now, let’s get you up to speed with everything that happened yesterday:
- The best story that appeared in any city publication yesterday was Zainab Iqbal’s interview with a Brooklyn cop for Bklyner. Every so often, the public gets a chance to inspect the filthy sausage factory of the NYPD — and this one features a cop willing to call it for what it is: “A shit system.” A must-read.
- Citi Bike and Revel scooters will be KO’ed by the curfew, we reported first last night.
- There’s a lot going on in New York right now, but Hoboken will open up streets for restaurants before we will. (Mayor Ravi Bhalla via Twitter)
- New York Times reporter Christina Goldbaum did a broad overview of how poorly New York’s leaders have planned for the coming carpocalyse. The story also quoted “War on Cars” co-host Doug Gordon saying he was considering buying a car, which is exactly what one of Goldbaum’s own colleagues said back in April, much to Streetsblog’s chagrin.
- The MTA started installing foot-controlled hand-sanitizer dispensers in some subways, but early reports suggest they’re about as good as those often-empty sunscreen dispensers at the Red Hook Pool. (NY Post)
- You’re not supposed to be taking the subway anyway unless you’re an essential worker, but if you are an essential worker, you’ll no longer get a free transfer between the Broadway G station and the elevated J/M Lorimer St. station now that the L train rehab work is done. (NYDN)