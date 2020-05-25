Monday’s Headlines: Memorial to Memorial Day Edition

Yes, we know you’re dying to have a big Memorial Day blowout barbecue, but please don’t, because if you do, plenty of people will be dying before your Labor Day blowout barbecue. It sucks, but please stop the spread of COVID-19.

That said, the mayor says you can still go to the beach (yay!), but you can’t swim (boo!), a weird policy that the City Council is certainly questioning on equity grounds (Gothamist). If you we can social distance on the sand, certainly we can social distance in the water, right? The Daily News offered a guide to holiday rules, while the Post covered Curtis Sliwa’s defiance of the mayor’s no-swim policy (slow news day).

Well, it’ll all be hashed out in the coming days — when the mayor realizes that he can’t close playgrounds and public pools without giving kids some way to cool off (unless he can figure out how to open all the fire hydrants). Until then, let’s get to the weekend’s news that you might have missed.