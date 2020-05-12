Tuesday’s Headlines: ‘Idol’ Threats Edition

Today’s news will be dominated by the beginning of budget hearings in the City Council (what, you got something better to do?).

On the eve of the hearings, budget stories were breaking like fragile self-images at a high school dance:

We reported exclusively about how the mayor declined to fund Brad Lander’s Reckless Vehicle Abatement Program despite calling the $880,000 expenditure “a major step toward our goal of achieving Vision Zero” just two months ago.

The mayor was under fire for cuts to his own “Better Buses Action Plan.” (NYDN)

And Anna Sanders of the Daily News revealed that the “Billy Never Idles” anti-pollution education campaign had been scrubbed, which was sad for two reasons: a) no one likes exhaust fumes and b) the mayor’s press conference with rock legend Billy Idol (pictured above) was the last time our grizzled editor and ace reporter Julianne Cuba saw Mayor de Blasio in the flesh.

And in other news yesterday: