Friday’s Headlines: Subway Shutdown Spin Edition

There was only one REALLY. BIG. STORY. yesterday: In a historic move, Gov. Cuomo (or, as Streetsblog calls him, “Big Dog Excelsior Car Guy”) ordered the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to shut down the entire subway system for disinfection from 1 to 5 a.m. every day until the coronavirus pandemic ends (whenever that is). (NY Times, NY Post, NYDN, WSJ, and Streetsblog, among others, covered.)

I didn't think there was anything left in this pandemic crisis that would cause my jaw to drop — but the end of regularly scheduled 24/7 subway service is a bombshell. — Nolan Hicks (@ndhapple) April 30, 2020

This, a mere day after the MTA had insisted to reporters that it would not shut any stations after Mayor de Blasio called to close 10 terminals each night in order to clear the homeless.

Both Politico’s Dana Rubinstein and The Post’s David Meyer called out the MTA’s volte-face on Twitter, asking, in effect, “Um, didn’t you say yesterday that a shutdown wasn’t going to happen?”

MTA spokesman Ken Lovett spun faster than a train wheel in a memorable response. “The mayor was looking to close the subway overnight to deal with the homeless issue, something we asserted wasn’t necessary,” he explained on Twitter. “This is all about a more aggressive disinfecting program for essential workers.”

Oh, so, “This isn’t a homeless thing, which the mayor wanted, this is a cleaning thing, which is what the governor wanted”?

The mayor was looking to close the subway overnight to deal with the homeless issue, something we asserted wasn’t necessary. This is all about a more aggressive disinfecting program for essential workers https://t.co/MXSw5RWsUh — ken lovett (@klnynews) April 30, 2020

Details remain sparse, but the 11,000 essential workers who are riding the trains during those hours will apparently get ground transportation in the form of shuttle buses or ride-share for the duration, the MTA says, although some are already grumbling about their commutes being thrown off track (The City). And the hundreds of homeless transit riders who so vex the mayor and the governor will be pushed out to who knows where (Streetsblog).

Transit advocates, of course, worried that the service cuts might become permanent or that the governor might raid tax money that’s supposed to fund the MTA (NY Post, Streetsblog).

There was some other news yesterday, too: