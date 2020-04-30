SHUTDOWN: In Historic Move, Cuomo Eliminates Early Morning Subway Service for Cleaning

Cleanliness is next to godliness — and now it’s also next to loneliness.

Gov. Cuomo has just announced that subway service will be shut down from 1 to 5 a.m. every day so that the system can be completely disinfected every 24 hours. The policy will go into effect on Wednesday, May 6.

“This is as ambitious as anything we’ve ever undertaken,” the governor said at his Thursday press conference.

Cuomo said shuttle buses would replace the subway, which currently serves essential workers — the 10 percent of riders who have continued to use the system during the coronavirus crisis. But no details were initially provided.

The governor did not link his decision to his ongoing battle with Mayor de Blasio over homeless people seeking shelter in the subway system, but his decision comes a day after he called the subway “disgusting” as a result of the pandemic.

The move apparently has the support of de Blasio, who was at Cuomo’s press briefing. Earlier in the week, the mayor had called for terminating subway service on 10 lines one stop before the end of the line — where the homeless would be connected to social services. The MTA announced its own measures on Wednesday aimed at discouraging the homeless to ride the system. The measures are not about social service, but about policing:

no person is permitted to remain in a station for more than an hour

no person can remain on a train or on the platform after an announcement that the train is being taken out of service

no one may use a wheeled cart greater than 30 inches in length or width, including shopping and grocery carts.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that the NYPD has increased ejections of people in the subway from about 50 or 60 per week in January to about 180 per day now.

Advocates pointed out that essential workers will likely be adversely affected by the shutdown, especially given that the “non-essential” or work-from-home crowd has basically not been using the subway.

“Even during a crisis, New York is and will be a 24/7 city,” said Danny Pearlstein of Riders Alliance. “Gov. Cuomo’s suspension of subway service must be strictly temporary while a longer-term solution is developed and implemented. And, in the meantime, the governor must ensure that riders have access to safe, reliable, and frequent replacement bus service.”

In his comments, the governor did not discuss many details for how stranded riders would get around, mentioning shuttle buses, dollar vans and cab services such as Uber.

Other advocates also questioned the overnight shutdown.

I don't like the precedent of stopping overnight subway service, and the manpower required to make sure 472 idle stations (and not just the terminals) aren't de facto homeless shelters is tremendous. We can't lock most stations. — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) April 30, 2020

Car-centric Queens Council Member Bob Holden, whose career has not been distinguished by aggressive support of public transit, was crowing on Twitter that the governor had gotten a policy idea from him and three Council colleagues.

My colleagues and I proposed in an April 15 letter to Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio that the MTA should shut down daily from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., and provide free rides to essential workers using for-hire vehicles and other services. (1/3) https://t.co/YqNDpqxZ4X — Robert Holden (@BobHoldenNYC) April 30, 2020

In they letter of April 15, the four lawmakers said the shutdown was necessary to protect transit workers. But they also called for the elimination of tolls and parking fines — a policy that would have certainly increased driving and illegal parking.

There’s also a be-careful-what-you-wish-for quality to Holden’s letter; it only requested that the cleaning shutdown occur for one week. On Thursday, interim NYC Transit President Sarah Feinberg said the shutdown would continue “until the end of the pandemic.”

— With Julianne Cuba and Dave Colon

This is a breaking story and will be updated.