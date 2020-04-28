Tuesday’s Headlines: A Flip-Flop We Can Get Behind Edition

Was it a compromise or a flip-flop?

Mayor de Blasio’s announcement on Monday that he would repurpose 100 miles of roadways as open space for socially responsible recreation was seen through lenses whose hues depended on the wearer’s opinion of Hizzoner. The facts, in so much as they matter, show that the mayor did indeed act after the City Council drafted a bill mandating 75 miles of the open roadways — and after Council Speaker Corey Johnson threatened to call in Big Dog Excelsior Car Guy.

But how to capture it? Gothamist said the mayor “changed his tune,” which isn’t truly accurate because, after all, the tune was the Council’s. Mark Hallum at amNY highlighted Johnson’s threat. The Post spun it as a complete capitulation for the mayor, which, as delicious as that is, isn’t entirely fair, given that the mayor did indeed create an open space pilot program while the City Council was still trying to figure out how to use Zoom.

Interestingly, Streetsblog played it straight.

In other news: