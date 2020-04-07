Tuesday’s Headlines: No, Gersh Kuntzman’s Head Did Not Explode Edition

We want to be very clear. Gersh Kuntzman, pictured above, is perfectly fine, no matter how stunning he found Mayor de Blasio’s press conference answer about the demise of his open-streets plan on Sunday night or how other reporters predicted his demise:

(that sound you hear is @GershKuntzman’s head exploding) — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) April 6, 2020

Kuntzman wasn’t wincing in pain — he was cranking out the first draft of history on Sunday night, which was followed by others:

The NY Post and the Daily News played it straight,

New York Magazine‘s Justin Davidson set the standard for policy and personal criticism, writing, “Transit, pedestrian, and bike advocates, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, and even Dan Rather have been pushing Mayor de Blasio to shut some streets down to nonexistent traffic and turn them over to pedestrians. When Gov. Andrew Cuomo did the same, the mayor responded like a teenager asked to clean up his room: He resisted, explained why it couldn’t be done, then made a grudging gesture of compliance, declared it a failure, and promptly gave up.” That’s an A+ report.

Gothamist‘s take even added some follow up to our coverage of all the speeding that drivers are doing now that the roads are almost empty (the NY Post also covered it). Both the Post and Gothamist did a good job — but neither commissioned a song parody about the mayor’s failed open streets project, so you’ll have to go to Streetsblog for that kind of biting coverage.

Streetsblog’s follow-up let Corey Johnson, Trans Alt’s Danny Harris and Bike New York’s Jon Orcutt tear the mayor’s “enforcement” rationale to shreds.

And, finally, Second Avenue Sagas put the whole battle for open space in its proper perspective:

As a runner who tries to be considerate on sidewalks in good times and as someone very plugged into the fight over street space in NYC, it's disappointing, bt predictable, to see this devolve into a pedestrians-vs-runners fight when the problem is the space we've ceded to cars. https://t.co/egXs0IWWdM — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) April 7, 2020

In other news: