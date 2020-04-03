NYPD Gives a Few Details of New ‘No Report’ Crash Policy

The NYPD says its plan to stop sending cops to the scene of minor car crashes will free up officers for more important work and reduce congestion — all “without sacrificing safety,” the agency claims.

On Friday, the NYPD finally issued some limited information about its plan — first reported earlier this week by Streetsblog — to no longer respond when an automobile crash results only in property damage or minor damage to the vehicles involved. It’s a controversial policy that started as a pilot program last year in Staten Island and has resulted in far fewer crashes being reported, meaning that city statistics now appear to show many roadways as safer than they may actually be.

On the plus side, the NYPD says that emergency response times on Staten Island improved during the pilot, which began last March. It is unclear why.

In a statement, the agency alluded to the COVID-19 crisis as a reason to expand the program citywide, but also admitted that the program was going to be expanded anyway. (In fact, one could argue that the crisis is the worst time to roll out a new policy, given that drivers are driving so recklessly because so few cars are on the road right now, as Streetsblog reported.)

The NYPD declined to make Commissioner Dermot Shea or Transportation Bureau Chief William Morris available for interviews, and would not answer follow-up questions. We had several:

If NYPD officers no longer show up to minor crashes, doesn’t that mean that many drivers will avoid traffic citations to which they would have been subject pending a police review of the crash? In other words, just because a crash is minor, it doesn’t mean a driver was not to blame for failing to yield or using a cellphone will driving. What will happen to those tickets?

Same question for a car-on-cyclist crash: If a car driver fails to yield to a cyclist or pedestrian — one of the most-common vehicular crimes in New York City — but the biker or walker is not injured, it will up to the vulnerable road user (the cyclist or pedestrian) to “make an issue” of the incident, which would still require cops to show up. Would those responding officers — who have grown unaccustomed to responding to minor crashes — be sensitive to the vulnerable road user’s concern?

There were 165,707 non-injury-causing crashes in New York City last year, roughly 454 per day. If the same pattern from Staten Island holds for the entire city, that number will not drop, but NYPD statistics will give the impression that the number of crashes has dropped to roughly 62,000, or 169 per day. Will city officials suddenly start to see crashes as not as crucial an issue because NYPD reports on more than 100,000 crashes have simply disappeared?

How will officials know if crashes result in insurance fraud, given that no honest broker, such as a law-enforcement authority, will be involved in reporting the crash?

A previously leaked memo did answer some of Streetsblog’s other questions. For instance, cops will still be required to show up if:

one of the parties involved in the crash disputes the other person’s side of the story.

someone is injured.

the report is phoned in by a third party (perhaps a witness who was not involved).

one of the people involved in the crash has fled.

either vehicle is damaged so badly that it needs to be towed.

a deer or a domesticated animal is struck (no, seriously).

Lawyer Steve Vaccaro, who has previously supported the new policy on the grounds that it will remove police from the role of insurance claims adjusters — and save taxpayers money — did agree that the no-response policy is ripe for “abuse.”

“Cops will try to get victims at the scene to minimize their injuries, or will simply attribute to them the false statement that they are not injured, as a way of avoiding having to do the work of making a report,” said Vaccaro, who is a Streetsblog advertiser. “But cops are already doing those things anyway. I had a 7-year-old run over by a pickup truck (operated by an off-duty copy) and the cop responding to write the ‘accident report’ described the kid as having ‘minor injuries.’ In fact, the kid will live the rest of her life with one leg shorter than another and a host of other problems.”

But Vaccaro believes such abuse will be rare.

“At the end of the day, the vast majority of motor vehicular-related police calls are for property damage only,” he said. “Unless we can get police out of the motor vehicle/public safety business entirely, we need to focus them on motor vehicle calls that present a clear and compelling claim to being incidents of traffic violence. That is the only way we can educate the cops, over time, to take motor vehicle calls seriously. I understand that reasonable minds can differ.”

Speaking of differing, here is the NYPD’s full, unedited press release (which we are publishing because, frankly, it’s so rare to get a press release from the NYPD):