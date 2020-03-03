Tuesday’s Headlines: A Message the Mayor Can’t Shoes to Ignore Edition

The mayor didn’t go to the gym in Park Slope on Monday, but if he had, he would have been greeted by 22 pairs of shoes lining the sidewalk outside the Prospect Park YMCA — pairs that represent each of the pedestrians killed so far this year.

A new group, Take the Streets, organized the visual protest at around 7:45 a.m., and the shoes were promptly removed a few minutes later (Patch got there in time). But the message was sent: too many people are dying. Here’s another moving shot:

Beyond various other political implosions, there was very little news yesterday. Here’s the best of the bunch: