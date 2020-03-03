Tuesday’s Headlines: A Message the Mayor Can’t Shoes to Ignore Edition
The mayor didn’t go to the gym in Park Slope on Monday, but if he had, he would have been greeted by 22 pairs of shoes lining the sidewalk outside the Prospect Park YMCA — pairs that represent each of the pedestrians killed so far this year.
A new group, Take the Streets, organized the visual protest at around 7:45 a.m., and the shoes were promptly removed a few minutes later (Patch got there in time). But the message was sent: too many people are dying. Here’s another moving shot:
Beyond various other political implosions, there was very little news yesterday. Here’s the best of the bunch:
- Admit it, if Gov. Cuomo shaved his head and wore a gold earring a tight white undershirt, he’d sort of be Mr. Clean, which is not what this amNY story is about, but it sort of is!
- The Post covered that bizarre incident with the security guard who tackled a cyclist in a bike lane for no reason, but had about as much luck getting answers as we did. Why this man is allowed to carry a gun is beyond us.
- Amtrak has a new CEO. (NY Times)
-
The AP did a nice roundup of all the ways that Gov. Cuomo claims President Trump is screwing New York.
-
In case you missed it, Queens business owners are going to rev up the outrage machine over a bike lane again. Yes, the 2000s called and want their tired argument for parking back. (LIC Post)
- Apparently, the DOT installed new bike lane protection on 13th Street in Manhattan after Streetsblog chronicled its one-day demolition by drivers. But the agency didn’t call us back all day — we got the news from Shmuli on Twitter.