Wednesday’s Headlines: #BrooklynQueensExpressWHY Edition (Part II)

Sure, maybe the city does need to rebuild the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in some form or another — but we’re not going to stop demanding that elected officials at least explain why they think so.

Yesterday, we confronted Council Speaker Corey Johnson with the illogic of rebuilding a highway to serve 175,000 vehicles per day in an age of climate change and pollution-induced asthma — and politicians’ stated goal of reducing both. Johnson said he’d gladly consider not rebuilding the roadway, but no one has a good plan for dealing with all the traffic.

Perhaps it’s because Johnson never asked for one!

Hat-tip to amNY’s rising star Mark Hallum and our own Julianne Cuba, whose stories on yesterday’s Council hearing revealed the essential flaw of the reconstruction process:

“Why can’t we just tear it down?” Johnson asked consultant Trent Lethco, whose firm sifted through alternative designs to come up with two recommendations for the Council. Stories by Hallum and Cuba showed that Lethco’s firm was not asked to find alternatives to vehicular traffic, but simply how to fix the highway so those cars can keep moving.

So of course Johnson says he hasn’t seen a responsible plan for tearing down the BQE — he hired a consultant and never asked the consultant to consider that option! Is this a classic example of hiring a consultant to write the report you want written? Only time will tell, but for now, we’re still asking (and still hashtagging): #BrooklynQueensExpressWHY. When we get an answer, we’ll share it.

