Wednesday’s Headlines: Yang for Mayor Edition

We don’t know what happened in New Hampshire last night — don’t care about those bike-phobic national candidates with the “No Malarky!” buses and their massive SUVs — but we did pick up some chatter that bike-riding White House wannabe Andrew Yang is suddenly considering a run for the most important job in America now that he’s washed out for the No. 2 position.

Or, at least Emma Fitzsimmons is tweeting about it, which is just as good.

We don’t endorse candidates, but we do endorse the notion of candidates on bikes — and Yang leads by example.

But until the 2021 Race for Gracie begins in earnest, let’s just stick to yesterday’s headlines: