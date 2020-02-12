Wednesday’s Headlines: Yang for Mayor Edition
We don’t know what happened in New Hampshire last night — don’t care about those bike-phobic national candidates with the “No Malarky!” buses and their massive SUVs — but we did pick up some chatter that bike-riding White House wannabe Andrew Yang is suddenly considering a run for the most important job in America now that he’s washed out for the No. 2 position.
Or, at least Emma Fitzsimmons is tweeting about it, which is just as good.
We don’t endorse candidates, but we do endorse the notion of candidates on bikes — and Yang leads by example.
But until the 2021 Race for Gracie begins in earnest, let’s just stick to yesterday’s headlines:
- There was some coverage of the Council finally passing Brad Lander’s reckless driver bill (which we’ve been covering a lot). Most outlets (amNY, WSJ) did broad overviews. The Daily News editorial board supported it. And don’t miss our hot take.
- AMC is working on JFK. (NY Post)
- The MTA has a new position — the head of the “major construction review unit.” Skeptics abound. (NYDN)
- Speaker Corey Johnson is on Gov. Cuomo’s side in the debate about the Manhattan tow pound (in other words, they’re both against Mayor de Blasio!). (NY Post)
- More outlets followed up on Corey Johnson’s “design contest” for a better Brooklyn Bridge. (NY Post)
- Maybe the Utica Avenue subway extension will happen in our lifetimes? (The City)
- A cyclist was hit by a driver in Crown Heights and is in critical condition (Crown Heights Info). Todd Maisel’s pictures were much better in amNY.
- In case you missed it, Jon Orcutt made the case for better bike lanes. (NYDN)
- And, finally, the MTA is hiring … fare evasion agents! That’s not a great look, as one Twitter user pointed out.
.@NYPDnews @NYCMayor The city is full of #placardabuse, free parking, dangerous driving, excessive camera violations (and tampered plates to avoid them), #bikelane parking and #trafficviolence. It’s all ignored. But let’s hire an army to save that $2.75. #bancars #waroncars pic.twitter.com/aKpxQP5gNL
— Jason (@JHof) February 11, 2020