Wednesday’s Headlines: Yang for Mayor Edition

Andrew Yang is one of the most bike-friendly presidential candidates in the 2020 election. Image: Marc Nozell
We don’t know what happened in New Hampshire last night — don’t care about those bike-phobic national candidates with the “No Malarky!” buses and their massive SUVs — but we did pick up some chatter that bike-riding White House wannabe Andrew Yang is suddenly considering a run for the most important job in America now that he’s washed out for the No. 2 position.

Or, at least Emma Fitzsimmons is tweeting about it, which is just as good.

We don’t endorse candidates, but we do endorse the notion of candidates on bikes — and Yang leads by example.

But until the 2021 Race for Gracie begins in earnest, let’s just stick to yesterday’s headlines:

  • There was some coverage of the Council finally passing Brad Lander’s reckless driver bill (which we’ve been covering a lot). Most outlets (amNY, WSJ) did broad overviews. The Daily News editorial board supported it. And don’t miss our hot take.
  • AMC is working on JFK. (NY Post)
  • The MTA has a new position — the head of the “major construction review unit.” Skeptics abound. (NYDN)
  • Speaker Corey Johnson is on Gov. Cuomo’s side in the debate about the Manhattan tow pound (in other words, they’re both against Mayor de Blasio!). (NY Post)
  • More outlets followed up on Corey Johnson’s “design contest” for a better Brooklyn Bridge. (NY Post)
  • Maybe the Utica Avenue subway extension will happen in our lifetimes? (The City)
  • A cyclist was hit by a driver in Crown Heights and is in critical condition (Crown Heights Info). Todd Maisel’s pictures were much better in amNY.
  • In case you missed it, Jon Orcutt made the case for better bike lanes. (NYDN)
  • And, finally, the MTA is hiring … fare evasion agents! That’s not a great look, as one Twitter user pointed out.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Q Poll: Support for Cycling a Vote Winner for Mayoral Candidates

By Ben Fried |
Mayoral candidates stand to gain votes if they support increased bicycling, according to the latest Quinnipiac poll. The last question of the poll, which surveyed 1,082 NYC voters via land lines and cell phones the week of May 14-20, asked: “If a candidate for Mayor supports – encouraging increased use of bicycles, would you be more likely […]

FDNY: “We Haven’t Had Any Issues” With Bike-Share Locations

By Stephen Miller |
Republican mayoral candidate Joseph Lhota, on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show yesterday, said that while he didn’t “know this for a fact,” he views the bike-share program as an example of failed agency coordination in the Bloomberg administration, because he’d read press reports that people were complaining about new bike-share stations potentially impeding emergency response. Despite […]

Today’s Headlines

By Ben Fried |
Congressional Candidates Struggle to Define Positions on Energy (NYT) NYT Endorses Paul Newell, Dan Squadron and Adriano Espaillat for State Assembly Oil Prices Won’t Dip for Long (Gristmill) Rep. Jackie Speier Proposes Lowering National Speed Limits (SF Chron via Planetizen) D.C.-Area Planners Don’t Want Bike Path Next to Highway Through the Woods (WaPo) Prodigious Bike […]

London Mayoral Candidates Vie to Be the Most Bike-Friendly

By Ben Fried |
Remember the Times of London’s “Cities Fit for Cycling” campaign? Earlier this year one of the most prominent dailies in the UK pulled out all the stops to make bicycling safer in British cities, promoting a comprehensive policy platform. The campaign is for real: The Times is now getting London mayoral candidates on the record […]

Bike-Share and the Mistake of Placing Too Much Stock in NIMBY Sentiment

By Ben Fried |
The wisdom in Matt Flegenheimer’s bike-share NIMBY opus comes across nicely in the kicker: Nearby, on University Place, Alfred Haffenden, 71, sat between a bike station and his table of available consumer items — two Al Franken books, a baby-care advice book, and VHS copies of “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Wuthering Heights.” The stations would […]